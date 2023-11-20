JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton woman who donated a kidney to save her brother’s life, is out to prove that living donors can achieve great things.

Joyce Collier donated one of her kidneys in 2021 as part of a voucher program. Her organ went to a woman in Los Angeles, triggering a donation to her brother the following year.

Collier loves to work out and credits her community at GSR Fitness with encouraging her throughout the transplant process. Now, she’s joining up with the non-profit Kidney Donor Athletes for an adventure to prove that living donors can live active, fulfilling lives.

Starting on December 19th, Collier will be one of 18 donors who plan to scale the peaks of three volcanoes in Guatemala over the course of four days.

She says that if she can convince just one person to donate a lifesaving kidney, it will be worth the effort.

“You can donate a kidney and still live a fulfilling life. I happen to be an athlete; you don’t have to be an athlete to donate your kidney. It’s really to show that life after donation is amazing and we can do great things. So, we’re going to scream it from the top of a volcano,” said Collier.

Collier says there are more than 100,000 people currently on the transplant waiting list. She says the volcano climb will total over 12,000 vertical feet.

You can follow her progress and learn more here.