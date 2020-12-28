Local Girl Scouts began their cookie campaign early

NEW YORK – For the first time in years, local Girl Scout troops began their cookie-selling campaign before Christmas.

While typically sold after the new year, the Girl Scouts of NY-Penn Pathways Council decided to begin selling the widely-beloved cookies starting on December 19th.



The decision was made in order to give the girls more time to sell the cookies, having to re-adjust their selling tactics in the time of COVID.



Instead of going door-to-door, or setting up tables outside stores, troop members will be selling the treats through their Digital Cookie ordering platform.



Jaime Alvarez of NY-Penn Pathways says that with more time, they’ve been able to come up with more creative ways to ensure everyone can get their orders.

“We’re trying to keep things as contact-less as possible. Obviously, looking towards February and March, when we would normally have our community booth sales, we’re looking at things like drive-thru booth sales, and ways to get cookies in the hands of customers. And help the girls raise funds for troop activities, all while staying safe.”

Alavarez says the local council will be offering 8 different cookie variety’s this year, including Thin Mints and Samoas.



If you would like to order some cookies, you can visit Girl Scouts.org.