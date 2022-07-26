Binghamton NY, (WIVT/WBGH)-Twilight Zone fans are gearing up for a weekend of festivities and celebration of the late Rod Serling at Serlingfest 2022.

The Serling Memorial Foundation is hosting their 7th annual Serlingfest from August 12th through 14th in honor and memory of the local author and creator of the classic television series Twilight Zone.

Starting on Friday the 12, there will be a Cocktail party dubbed “Cocktails from the Zone” taking place at the Double Tree Hotel at 5 to 7pm.

This event will be co-hosted by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, and will have a preview performance of the Twilight Zone episode “Walking Distance” by the Binghamton Philharmonic and Southern Tier Artists Read.

The money will be used for a statue of Serling to be built in Recreation Park.

From 7-10pm on the same day, the festival will officially begin with a video marathon of interviews and appearances of Serling along with viewings of some of Serling’s lesser known television shows.

Saturday the 13th, will be the main event at the Binghamton Forum from 9am to 10pm utilizing a convention like approach.

There will be be special guests like Anne Serling, Marc Zicree, Mark, Olshaker, Nicholas Parisi, and Mark Dawidziak.

There will also be a screening of the award winning documentary “The Carousel” with an appearance from its director, Jonathan Napolitano.

To close the festival on the 14th, there will be an informal gathering and picnic at Recreation Park starting at 10 a.m.

Tickets for “Cocktails from the Zone” are fifty dollars and can be found on the Serlingfest website Serlingfest.com here.

Tickets for the three day festival excluding the cocktail party are thirty dollars and can be bought at the door and also at their website here

children under twelve accompanied by an adult are free, and active and retired military will receive 20% off on tickets bought at the door.