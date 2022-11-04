TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local radio deejays are camping out once again to raise food for the hungry this holiday season.

The annual Food-A-Bago drive to support CHOW is stationed outside of Weis Markets on Upper Front Street.

The tradition began over 20 years ago featuring radio personalities from WNBF, 98.1 the Hawk, 99.1 the Whale, and Kiss 104.1 hanging out in an RV.

Local talent takes turns manning the RV and being the faces of the operation.

The Senior Accounting Executive from Townsquare media, Eric Donaldson says that historically, the drive results in over 10-12 tons of food donations.

Senior Accounting Executive at Town Square Media Eric Donaldson says, “99.1 the Whale, and the morning personality at that time was Steve Willett. And his initial vision, was just that radio station, and he was in a camper, and the whole idea was to fill up the camper with so much food that there was no room for him by the end of the week.”

Originally, Willett used to stay the full week in the camper and live amongst the tons of food donations. Now, there is a CHOW truck adjacent to the camper where the donations are stored.

Someone should be manning the RV every day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Until Monday the 7th, which marks the end of the weeklong fundraiser, the camper will be on site from 6 to 10 a.m.

If nobody is there when you go to donate, there are blue CHOW barrels in which you can drop off your donation.