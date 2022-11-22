JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – For the third Thanksgiving in a row, Visions Federal Credit Union, Muckles Ink, Red Barn Technology Group, and Food and Fire BBQ-Taphouse are teaming up to provide hot turkey dinners to those in need.

The businesses will deliver meals made at Food and Fire to approximately 180 Broome County families.

Dan Polhamus, one of the owners of Food & Fire, says the Thanksgiving Give Back program is a great way to help the community.

“Thanksgiving has always been a special time for us and our families. We are all so lucky to have what we have and to be supported by the communities we are a part of, and it feels good to be able to give a little bit back.”

According to Polhamus, the program would not be possible without help from the three other local businesses.

“Partnering with Visions Federal Credit Union and the Muckles Ink/Red Barn team has provided necessary resources, and a dedicated network of friends, family, and employees has provided the volunteers needed to handle all the food preparation and delivery.”

Because of this hard work, about 650 people can expect a hot turkey dinner this year that includes mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and buttered corn.

Polhamus plans to continue the event for years to come and would love to get more local restaurants and partners involved.