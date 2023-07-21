BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The best American Legion baseball players in the county will take the field next week for a one-of-a-kind all-star game.

The New York State American Legion baseball championship tournament is coming to Mirabito Stadium this Tuesday, July 27th, and runs through Thursday, July 29th. The 6 best Legion teams in the state are coming to Binghamton to determine who will move on to the regional rounds. Along with the State Tournament, local American Legion Post 1194 is sponsoring an all-star game featuring Broome County ballplayers on Wednesday, July 28th, at 9 a.m. This is the first time the tournament is being played at Mirabito Stadium.

The finance officer of Post 1194, Hugh Becker expressed how important it is for the local teams to still get the chance to play at Mirabito.

“I wanted our local boys to play at the big stadium, whether or not we made the tournament. We negotiated, our coach Dave Martinkovic, great guy, smart baseball guy, is putting together an all-star team of all Broome County American Legion ballplayers.” Becker said.

Becker says that over half of all MLB players along with 85 Hall of Famers grew up playing legion ball.

There will be three games each day kicking off on Tuesday at 12:30 with the championship game slated at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets for both the tournament and the all-star game are 5 dollars at the door with the option to grab light refreshments.