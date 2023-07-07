BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After a four-year hiatus, July Fest returns to downtown Binghamton today, July 7th, with live music, food, local artists, and plenty of fun for everyone.

This is the 58th year of the festival which includes, three days full of vendors lining the streets of Binghamton and showcasing their products. Attendees can see a display of 44 different vendors featuring local arts and crafts, plenty of food trucks, plus a weekend of live music. Along Washington street you can see artists in action, crafting artisan paintings, pottery, photography, woodcrafts, and more.

After the event was put on hold for the last four years, Lead Organizer Ron Sall says, it is great seeing the event back in downtown Binghamton.

“A lot of our vendors and sponsors paid in 2020, and never asked for a refund even though they were offered the option. So, we’re doing it for them, and for the community, and the people,” Sall said.

Tonight at sundown families are invited to watch a free outdoor showing of the movie “Hook” on Washington Street.

Festival-Goers will also be able revel in the sound of regional New York bands. Performers are playing through the streets of downtown Binghamton everyday this weekend from noon until the end of the night. Each artist caters to their own unique audience with the lineup having a wide variety of genres.

Music Coordinator, Mike Carbone says there’s nothing better than a free outdoor concert.

“There will be people, you know dancing in the streets. We just want people to come down and celebrate Binghamton, celebrate that we can all get out here, and get together and enjoy music. And its all free thanks to all of our sponsors. So, you can’t have a better concert where you can just come sit wherever you want, and enjoy some fantastic music from all over New York.” Carbone said.

The Binghamton Highschool Juice Blenders Steel Band kicked off the Jazz and Music Festival at noon; however the music doesn’t stop there with performances happening all day, and a special performance by Splash starting at 8 p.m. tonight, and Uptown Groove taking the stage tomorrow night, July 8th, at 7 p.m.

Parking will be free at the flat lots throughout this weekend July 7-9th. For a detailed schedule of events visit julyfestbinghamton.com.