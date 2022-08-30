TOWN OF OWEGO, NY – A small farm business borne of the pandemic is celebrating its expansion thanks to growing customer demand.

Little Creek Farm in the Town of Owego held a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning with the Tioga Chamber to mark one year since it opened its farm store.



Owners Jacob and Danielle Reeves bought a run down farm in 2017 and started raising beef cattle, pigs and chickens with very little farming experience.



Once the pandemic began, they found they had more eggs than they could use so they started selling them out of a cooler at the side of the road.



Each day they sold out and pretty soon they added a shed with a self-serve refrigerator selling cuts of beef and pork.



Last August, they expanded into a full-fledged farm market by converting a portion of their 1863 barn.



Jacob says he credits the Lord and his family with the business’s success.

Owner Jacob Reeves says, “Something that started out of COVID when people were shut in and were nervous about going to the grocery store, it was easy for them to stop at the side of the road, pick something up, not have any contact with anybody. I think that is what really spurred us ahead with everything.”



Reeves says his four daughters and two nieces do most of the work running the store.



Particularly popular are the store’s “farm fresh doughnuts” which may not be healthy but are definitely tasty.



Reeves says they continue to add products based on customer requests.



Little Creek Farm is open at the corner of Day Hollow and Gaskill Roads from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.



More information at LittleCreekFarm.co.