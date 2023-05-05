TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day ahead of some stray showers this afternoon and evening. Our warming trend continues today as well.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds decrease and we dry out.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunshine returns for Saturday before clouds filter in for Sunday as a weak disturbance moves through the area. Late in the day Sunday there is the potential for some light showers.

NEXT WEEK:

We start next week off with some sunshine. It is short-lived with clouds building into Tuesday and scattered showers developing across the area. Showers look to linger into Wednesday. Drier weather returns Thursday with some sunshine.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

