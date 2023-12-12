BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new statewide coalition letter is calling on Governor Hochul to prohibit an abuse of a fracking loophole.

Toxics Targeting is an environmental database firm in Ithaca that is demanding that the governor prohibit a new method of fracking.

The Texas based company named Southern Tier CO2 Clean Energy Solutions reportedly sent over 6,500 letters seeking leases with Greater Binghamton residents for the rights to drill on their property.

Toxics Targeting President Walter Hang says the law banning fracking in New York only prohibits high volume hydraulic fracturing involving the use of 300,000 gallons of water or more.

Hang says that because of this wording, a loophole could simply be to use one gallon of water less than 300,000.

He says that another loophole is using pressurized carbon dioxide and gelled propane as fracking agents instead of water.

Hang says that CO2 fracking poses the same risks that every other form of fracking does.

President of Toxics Targeting Walter Hang says, “It’s not, in any way, a solution to our climate change problems. And that’s how come we’re calling on Hochul right now, prohibit all forms of carbon dioxide and other non-water fracking methods before it’s too late.”

Hang, who was instrumental in the anti-fracking movement a decade ago, says he’s been warning about the non-water Marcellus Shale fracking loophole since the prohibition was announced in 2015.

You can read his letter to Hochul by visiting ToxicsTargeting.com.