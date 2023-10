BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton man is headed to prison for slashing a woman in the face.

26 year-old DeJoghn Llamas was sentenced to 7 years after pleading guilty to attempted assault.



According to Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak, Llamas got into a fight with a 61 year-old woman inside a home on Leroy Street in Binghamton on October 20, 2022.



Llamas used a knife to slash her face causing a severe cut that required stitches and further medical treatment.