BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There was a long line at DiRienzo Brothers Bakery today as its deli is once again offering fish fry for those abstaining from meat.

While DiRienzo’s offers Friday fish fry year-round, during Lent it also adds them on Wednesdays.

Plus, the lines get a bit longer this time of year.

Owner Tony DiRienzo says they used the bakery’s bread crumbs and special seasonings for the batter.

But what really sets it apart is the quality of the fish.

“It’s from Icelandic waters and usually when they catch fish, they catch it and throw it under the ship with ice and bring it into shore. My fish is frozen as soon as they catch it, they pack it and freeze it. It’s called frozen at sea. So it isn’t frozen, thawed and frozen.”

DiRienzo’s offers fish dinners or fish sandwiches, alternating between haddock and cod, depending on what is available.

Tony says the bakery has been in his family for 119 years, but they only launched the fish dinners in the 80’s.

“People used to say, ‘You’re the bread man.’ No they say, ‘ You’re the fish man.’ I say, ‘As long as you come, I’m whatever man you want me to be.'”

The bakery and deli are located on Henry Street across from Mirabito Stadium.

DiRienzo says he tries to prep out enough for each day, but they sometimes run out in the afternoon.

So he recommends calling ahead at 722-1220 if you plan to come between 2:30 and when they close at 5:30.