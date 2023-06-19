VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The third legal marijuana dispensary in Broome County is preparing to open on the Vestal Parkway.

Sacred Bloom, a recreational cannabis dispensary, plans to open sometime in the next two weeks in the strip mall known as The Shoppes at Pierce Hill.



Owner Todd Hartman of Oneonta has been in the smoking accessories business, selling water pipes and such, through both a wholesale and distribution company, as well as a series of shops branded Exscape. His remaining Exscape outlet is on the Commons in Ithaca.



Hartman received his retail license as a result of a 2016 conviction for trying to mail marijuana through the post.



In addition to selling all forms of New York grown and processed marijuana products, such as flower, pre-rolls, gummies, other edibles, drinks and vapes, Sacred Bloom will feature a vast array of smoking paraphernalia.

Owner Todd Hartman says, “Accessories are very important. How to consume the product. It can be done in many different ways from rolling papers all the way up to modern day digital devices. We cover every aspect of that spectrum.”



Hartman says he also wants a more open concept model for his store so there will not be a security vestibule when you first enter. However, there will be a security guard and there are cameras covering every corner of the space.



Hartman says that after the store has been open for about a month, he plans to institute delivery. He will also allow customers to pre-order online before coming to the store for pickup.



The website, sacred-bloom.com, is still under construction.



Hartman hopes the Vestal location will be his flagship store with plans to open another 2 shops down the road.