BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local state lawmakers are looking to get some answers from the DEC regarding a new form of fracking that’s been proposed in our area.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Senator Lea Webb issued a letter to the Department of Environmental Conservation requesting answers concerning the Texas based company named, Southern Tier CO2 Clean Energy Solutions.

Lupardo and Webb say the company has solicited over 6,500 land leases to local property owners with at least 30 acres in Broome, Tioga and Chemung counties.

In December 2014, following years of contentious debate over the safety of high-volume hydraulic fracturing to extract natural gas, the administration of Governor Andrew Cuomo decided to ban the practice using water.

However, the Texas firm wants to drill for natural gas using carbon dioxide.

State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says, “After everything that this community and this area has been through with Marcellus and Utica Shale, we obviously have some questions. And it is customarily the case that we would write a letter to start the process to the DEC, The Department of Environmental Conservation, to start off with some extremely basic questions. And that’s the step we’re at right now.”

The underground Marcellus Shale play, which runs from northern Pennsylvania into Southern New York, is considered to hold immense pockets of natural gas.

Southern Tier CO2 Clean Energy Solutions’ extraction process proposes storing carbon underground, with the intention of breaking up the shale above it and releasing natural gas.

The letter asks the DEC if it is familiar with similar processes across the country, and if the new form of extraction would help New York reach its green energy climate goals.