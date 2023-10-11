BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – State lawmakers held a news conference this morning to call on the Public Service Commission to reject a NYSEG requested rate hike.

NYSEG is asking to increase its rates as the state is transitioning to green energy to reach its climate goals.

State Senator Lea Webb and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo are urging the PSC to vote no on the proposed rates at tomorrow’s meeting.

In June of last year, NYSEG asked the PSC to authorize a 3-year deal that would include a 62% rate increase for electric delivery and a 17.8% increase for gas delivery.

Lupardo says the PSC needs to reject the proposal and give lawmakers a chance to find a more equitable solution.

State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says, “As we transition to a clean energy future, we cannot have this borne on the backs of working families, small businesses, and businesses in fact of all sizes.”

NYSEG says that over the three-year plan, the average residential customer can expect electric bills to increase by $30, and gas by $10.

NYSEG provided a statement saying the minimal increase will strengthen storm resiliency, fix aging infrastructure, meet clean energy goals and increase assistance to vulnerable customers.