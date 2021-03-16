Law Enforcement personnel to distribute “Do It for You” comfort bags

Delhi, NY – Sheriff Craig S. DuMond announced on March 4th that the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office started the engagement with a 5-year grant that was provided by the Chenango Health Network.

This agreement is going to provide the Sheriff’s Deputies and Delaware County’s First Responders with valuable Mental Health and and Crisis Intervention Training.

This training is designed to help address identified substance use disorders as well as mental health issues.

Training will be over a 5 year period and funded through a grant by the name of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

A health worker from Chenango Health Network delivered a number of “Do It for You” comfort bags to Law Enforcement.

Law Enforcement personnel is intended to distribute these bags to youths in crisis situations.

Comfort bags include a teddy bear, water bottle, coloring book, colored pencils and a mask all in a backpack.

Sheriff DuMond says, “We thank the Chenango Health Network and SAMHSA for providing these comfort bags, as well as the invaluable training opportunities which will follow. This program will not only assist our Deputies and all First Responders today, but will continue to be progressive and funded 5 years into the future at no cost to Delaware County taxpayers!”