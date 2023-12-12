BINGHAMTON, NY – Attention procrastinators: there’s less than 2 weeks left until Christmas Day.

Emmy award-winning host and lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney is some offering last minute gift ideas. Brahney works with a number of national brands including Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Rosetta Stone, NextDoor, Duluth Trading Company and The Vitamin Shoppe.



She says despite the late date, gift-giving can still be thoughtful and practical. She suggests a tropical getaway to an all-inclusive for hard to buy-for family members.



Or choosing a store that offers one-stop shopping for multiple people on your list. Brahney says when all else fails, gift cards are an option but she recommends personalizing them.

“Finding something a little unexpected to wrap that gift card up is always my go-to. So, if you have someone in your family who is a foodie, maybe you do it on a cutting board with a little oven mitt and tie it up with a ribbon. Or something small and sort of thoughtful to combine it with the gift card to choose how they’d like to spend it.”



Brahney suggests looking in unexpected places. She says the “for sale” section of the community-focused website NextDoor can provide quality used items available in your neighborhood.



Folks with long memories might recall that Marisa started her television career here at NewsChannel 34 in the early 2000’s.



You can learn more tips on topics from cooking to parenting at MarisaBrahney.com.