JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The last remaining Friendly’s restaurant in Greater Binghamton is closing its doors.

The Friendly’s on Harry L Drive in Johnson City will have its last day of business on Sunday September 24th.



It’s the last local location for the once popular family restaurant chain that serves ice cream and standard American fare.



Previous locations on the Vestal Parkway, Main Street in Endicott, Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango and inside the Oakdale Mall have all closed in recent years.



Employees at Harry L tell NewsChannel 34 that they initially found out about the closure from village officials, not the corporate office.



When some of the previous locations closed, workers only discovered they were out of a job when they showed up and found a closed sign on the door.



NewsChannel 34 reached out to Friendly’s corporate office for additional details and is awaiting a reply.