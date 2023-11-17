VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It was down to the wire outside the Vestal Walmart as Catholic Charities struggled to collect enough turkeys to ensure that needy families have a joyous Thanksgiving.

The annual Thanks-4-Giving Turkey drive wrapped up today outside of the Walmart in Vestal.

At the start of the week, Catholic Charities was hoping for 3,700 donations of turkeys.

For the past week, representatives have been collecting donations of turkeys, non-perishable foods, and money for the 3,700 people that signed up for a Thanksgiving basket through the United Way.

The program manager for Catholic Charities, Hannah Burge says that after today, local parishes will take the turkeys and the fixings and start making the Thanksgiving baskets.

Program manager at Catholic Charities, Hannah Burge says, “It’s really really rewarding knowing that because of this turkey drive, they’re going to be able to have a Thanksgiving meal. Seeing other people, Broome County is so amazing. They just pull together and really help us and come out to help us and make their donations, and it’s amazing to see that.”

Those who signed up for a basket can pick them up by stopping by the food pantry at Catholic Charities, or any of the participating churches.

Catholic Charities says that over 10,000 people will get to experience a Thanksgiving dinner because of the turkey drive.

If you couldn’t make it out in person, donations can still be made virtually, by texting “TurkeyLoveBC” to the number 50155.