SCRANTON, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – If you are in need of a good scare and good fun this Halloween season, there are several haunted attractions in our area that should do the trick. If you’re okay with getting up close and personal with creepy characters, Reaper’s Revenge may be for you.

Reaper’s Revenge is only open for 6 weeks out of the year, but due to the caliber of the haunted experience, it brings in more than enough traffic to keep the operation moving forward. There are over 66 acres of winding, wooded trails. Throughout which there are five separate exhibits including a haunted hayride, the lost carnival, delirium, pitch black, and sector 13.

Roy Santa Croce says, “from the moment you arrive and step out of your car, up until you head back home, you’re in your own little world here at Reaper’s Revenge. It takes roughly 90 minutes to complete the circuit of all of the attractions making this one of America’s longest haunted experiences.”

Co-owner of Reaper’s Revenge Todd Fedyshyn says, “The show is unlike anything in the country, I mean, at any point, have 200 people that are ready to jump out and entertain you, that’s really, it’s not just about scares, and believe me, we’re going to scare you.”

Fedyshyn says that each season is something different. He says that some people don’t return after a first visit, because they believe that they will have the same experience next time around.

Fedyshyn says that he gains inspiration for new ideas by collaborating with other attractions across the region.

Co-owner of Reaper’s Revenge Todd Fedyshyn says, “the huge thing for me this year is I’m enjoying projection mapping. I love what I’ve seen at LUMA in Binghamton, some great festivals that I think people need to take advantage of in our area; but it’s really spawned some creativity in me and put the darker twist of a haunted house into it.”

He says that Reaper’s Revenge was voted in to the 13 haunts about five years ago, which is an elite group of haunted attractions throughout the greater Pittsburgh area.

Reaper’s is a hands-on haunted experience, which means the actors will interact with you and touch you; however, you can opt out by telling the main office and wearing a glow stick necklace throughout the show.

Co-owner of Reaper’s Revenge Todd Fedyshyn says, “We want the show to be the same for everybody. We don’t conga-line people through; timing is the timing every night. It’s the same, the wagons run in rotation, and everybody goes and then we break you up at different spots so that not large groups of 20 people are just walking through an area, there’s no fun in that.”

General Admission tickets are $69, but there are deals on Fridays and Sundays if you show up with a printed coupon off of their website. There are only a few more weekends in this year’s spooky season, so if you want a good scare, make sure to get out to Reaper’s Revenge at 460 Green Grove Road.

Fedyshyn says that over 75% of the haunted hayride has been changed for this year. You can find coupons, ticket pricing, hours of operation and more on their website at https://reapersrevenge.com/.