BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local leaders gathered to issue a last call to donate to the Holiday Giving Box campaign.

The giving box program started 4 years ago with the goal of donating 50 boxes and this year’s goal has increased to 275 boxes.

The boxes are filled with food so local families can cook their own holiday meals.

Each box contains a turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, sparkling cider, locally sourced produce and dessert from a local bakery.

One box costs $60 to fill.

The executive director of CHOW, Les Aylesworth says that fundraising will end on December 15th and the campaign has raised $6,500 out of its $16,500 goal.

Executive Director of CHOW, Les Aylesworth says, “We are hoping that we can bring a little bit of light to their lives. Through a simple act of offering them a meal, and that’s why this is so cool and so important and so fun to be a part of. We know this is a big ask, you know, you hear ten thousand dollars, that’s a big ask, but we know this community has a big heart. And so, we’re very confident that we will achieve our goal.”

At the news conference, The Leadership Alliance announced that it is donating $2,500 to get the fundraising over 50% of the way there.

To donate, visit here.