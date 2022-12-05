BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo announced the last call for the community to donate to the third annual Holiday Giving Box campaign.

The Holiday Giving Box program resulted from the collaboration between Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County, CHOW, Broome-Tioga BOCES, and the Agency to provide complete, holiday meals to local families in need.

Each box includes a turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, sparkling cider, plus locally grown produce such as potatoes, carrots, onions, corn and squash.

This year’s goal is to distribute 225 meal boxes, which comes out to $11,250.

Director of CHOW, Les Ayesworth says, “There’s something about the holidays that makes people a little bit more giving but also, those who are in need, feel a little bit more needy, if that makes sense. There’s an inversion there, and so, as I’ve said before, those bright lights of Christmas and the holiday season can make your own situation feel a little darker, so that’s what this is all about.”

The group was only at 62% of their financial goal until the Agency announced that it will provide funding to prepare another 50 boxes worth of meals.

Fundraising efforts have been running for about a month now, and the last day to contribute will be December 10th.

Project partners and volunteers will gather at the Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market on December 21st to assemble to giving boxes.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/holidaygivingbox2022