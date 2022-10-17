OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Owego Fire Department, a large fire was extinguished yesterday at Taylor Garbage in Owego.

At around 5:50 a.m. the Fire Department responded to Taylor Garbage on Glenmary Drive for a possible structure fire.

Upon arrival, the fire was “well-established” inside a steel building that contained approximately 25 tons of loose garbage.

Tioga Center, Campville, Southside, Candor, and Apalachin Fire Department crews were requested for mutual aid.

According to Owego Fire, quick action by all departments limited the size of the fire and it was controlled within 1 hour and 30 minutes.

No serious injuries were reported.