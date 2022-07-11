BINGHAMTON, NY – Large lit-up animal displays are coming to the Ross Park Zoo.



The zoo is hosting an Illumination for Conservation lantern festival starting in August and lasting into the fall.



More than 40 nature-themed lantern sculptures will be positioned throughout the zoo.



The traveling festival supports conservation groups related to the animals at the zoo including the Red Panda Network, the American Wolf Foundation and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds.



Illumination for Conservation is scheduled to run from August 3rd to October 16th at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.



Standard admission is $25, children ages 3 to 12 cost $20.



Kids 2 and under are free.



More information at RossParkZoo.org/events.