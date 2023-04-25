VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – If you’re in need of a dentist appointment, you can get a check-up free of charge at this weekend’s free dental care day.

This Saturday, the first 250 people at Lalor Family Dental’s Vestal office will receive treatment completely free.

It doesn’t matter if you have never been to the dentist, or if you’re a patient somewhere else.

You do not need to bring an ID, insurance card, or anything.

Registration runs from 7:30 to 9:30 in the morning.

While registering, patients will have the option to choose either a basic teeth cleaning, an extraction, or a filling.The Owner, Bob Lalor says that the only thing they ask is for patients to bring a list of medications if they are on any.

Owner Bob Lalor says, “We’ve been able to be supported by the community and so we feel like its a little bit of quid pro quo right? We do good things for them, they do good things for us and its worked very well over the years. And certainly, I like to think this isn’t the only nice thing we do.”

Lalor says that doctors will take x-rays, give a diagnosis and treat you accordingly.

This is the 14th year of the free dental care program.

Lalor says that this is an opportunity for those who are less fortunate to get quality care and save big.

It is first come, first serve; you cannot setup an appointment.

Lalor’s Vestal Office is located at 2521 Vestal Parkway West.