Binghamton, N.Y. (WIVT) – Lake-effect snow showers through the end of the week. How much snow do we see? Details below:

TODAY:

Lake-effect snow showers are moving through this morning and this will continue to be the case throughout the day. Temperatures are well below average today and this favors snow as the main precipitation type but some rain may mix in for part of the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy out of the west today which is what is ushering in the lake-effect showers.

TONIGHT:

Lake-effect showers are turning spotty tonight and temperatures drop even more below average. Any showers we see will be in the form of snow.

TOMORROW:

Winds stay breezy on Friday which ushers in more lake-effect showers and they will generally be in the form of snow showers due to temperatures trending colder for the end of the week. Accumulation across all of the area generally stays light.

THIS WEEKEND:

Dry weather returns for Saturday and we only get colder going into the weekend. Another round of lake-effect snow showers moves in for Sunday and temperatures remain well below average.

NEXT WEEK:

An area of high pressure builds in for the start and middle of next week. This helps usher in some warmer air that will lead to an increase in temperatures and we also see dry weather.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS, LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 19

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUN

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter