UPDATE: Statement from Kweller’s attorney below.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – NewsChannel 34 was at the Broome County Courthouse yesterday and got the initial reaction from the defendants in the Colonial Restaurant case shortly after a jury found them not guilty of all the charges.

Ron Kweller and Jordan Rindgen had been accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman in the basement of Kweller’s real estate business Rent Bing on Washington Street in downtown Binghamton on November 27, 2021.

The jury took less than 2 hours to render its verdict.

Afterward, Kweller told NewsChannel 34 that he has maintained his innocence from day one. Rindgen chose not to comment.

At 3:44 p.m. on 11/1/23, Elena Fast, attorney for Ron Kweller, released the following statement:

ON FEBRUARY 22, 2022, THE BROOME COUNTY DISTRICT

ATTORNEY’S OFFICE MADE AN UNFOUNDED AND LEGALLY

UNSUPPORTABLE DECISION TO ARREST YARON KWELLER AND

JORDAN RINDGEN FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS. THE

BROOME COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S DECIDED TO ARREST MR.

KWELLER AND MR. RINDGEN DESPITE THERE BEING NO EVIDENCE

THAT ANY CRIME HAD OCCURRED. THERE WAS ALSO SUBSTANTIAL

EVIDENCE THAT THE COMPLAINANTS HAD IMPROPER FINANCIAL

MOTIVES FOR MAKING THEIR CLAIMS. FROM DAY 1, MR. KWELLER

AND MR. RINDGEN VIGOROUSLY MAINTAINED THEIR INNOCENCE.

ON OCTOBER 31, 2023, JUSTICE PREVAILED AND A JURY

RETURNED A VERDICT OF NOT GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN LESS

THAN TWO HOURS OF DELIBERATIONS. WE ARE ETERNALLY

GRATEFUL TO EACH AND EVERY JUROR FOR HONORING THEIR

OATH AND FOLLOWING JUDGE COCCHIOLA’S LEGAL

INSTRUCTIONS.



DESPITE THEIR ETHICAL AND LEGAL OBLIGATIONS, THE

BROOME COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE SOUGHT A

CONVICTION OF INNOCENT MEN AT ALL COSTS. TRIAL TESTIMONY

AND EVIDENCE REVEALED NUMEROUS EXAMPLES OF SHOCKING

PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT INCLUDING:

● SENIOR ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY ALYSSA

CONGDON AND THE BROOME COUNTY DISTRICT

ATTORNEY’S OFFICE INSTRUCTED A COMPLAINANT TO

“DELETE” HER SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS.

● SENIOR ADA CONGDON WITHHELD ONE OF THE

COMPLAINANT’S TEXT MESSAGES THAT STATED THAT

THE ALLEGED ENCOUNTER WAS CONSENSUAL UNTIL

MONTHS AFTER THE GRAND JURY RETURNED AN

INDICTMENT.

● THE BROOME COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE

FAILED TO PRESERVE AN HOUR AND A HALF OF

FAVORABLE BODY WORN CAMERA FOOTAGE OF A

RESPONDING TROOPER. PRIOR TO ITS DELETION, THE

DEFENSE HAD REQUESTED THAT THE DISTRICT

ATTORNEY’S OFFICE PRESERVE AND DISCLOSE THIS

EVIDENCE.

“OUR CLIENTS ARE RELIEVED THAT AFTER A TWO YEAR

BATTLE, THEY CAN BEGIN TO REBUILD THEIR LIVES AND

LIVELIHOOD, WHICH WERE DESTROYED BY THIS MALICIOUS

PROSECUTION,” SAID ELENA FAST, ATTORNEY FOR YARON

KWELLER.



MR. KWELLER WAS REPRESENTED BY ELENA FAST, ESQ. OF

THE FAST LAW FIRM, P.C. AND PAUL BATTISTI, ESQ. OF THE

BATTISTI LAW OFFICES, P.C. MR. RINDGEN WAS REPRESENTED BY

THOMAS JACKSON OF JACKSON BERGMAN LLP. THE CASE WAS

PROSECUTED BY SENIOR ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY ALYSSA

CONGDON AND SENIOR ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY AMANDA

CRONIN (NEE CHAFFE) UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF LUCAS

FINLEY, CHIEF ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY AND DISTRICT

ATTORNEY MICHAEL KORCHAK.