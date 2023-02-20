MARATHON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Kurtz Truck Equipment in Marathon has partnered up with a Canadian company to expand its services to upstate customers.

Kurtz has been in business for over 60 years.

It started out manufacturing firefighting equipment and milk tankers.

And now, they outfit trucks such as installing propane tanks, cranes, dump truck bodies and more.

Kurtz recently signed on to become a distributor for NRC Industries, a Canadian manufacturer offering car carriers and wreckers.

The General Manager of Kurtz, Andy Anthony says that before this partnership, the closest truck up-fitter was 40 to 50 miles out of the way.

The General Manager of Kurtz Truck Equipment, Andy Anthony says, “gives them another distributor in New York State. Gives people in New York State, that are in the towing and rigging business, service that really wasn’t here before. They’d have to go to other parts of the state for service, and for us, it’s just another product offering we can bring to our customers.”

Anthony says that two years ago, Kurtz changed ownership, and since then, the company has only continued to grow its staff, and the size of its facilities.

For more information, go to KurtzTruckEquipment.com.