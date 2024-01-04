BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Though six new Councilmembers were sworn in just days ago, one seat may remain vacant due to questioning over who has the authority to appoint the new representative.

The 6th District, which has been the center of debate since November’s election, was declared vacant when Democrat Rebecca Rathmell and Republican incumbent Phil Strawn finished in a tie of 550 votes each, creating what’s referred to as a “failure to elect.”

Both the Democratic members-elect to City Council and Republican Mayor Jared Kraham have referenced separate legal opinions to assert their right to appoint someone to the vacancy.

Binghamton Corporation Counsel, or City Attorney, Brian Seachrist issued a legal opinion that because the city’s charter does not specifically address a failure to elect, the Second Class Cities Law goes into effect, and it states that a mayor appoints an interim in those situations.

However, the Democrats cited an opinion by local attorney John Perticone that the charter states that all vacancies on council are to be filled by the remaining members of council. Perticone also says local laws supersede the Second Class Cities Law.

The City Council will hold a special meeting on Friday to appoint a Councilmember for the 6th District. The new Council told NewsChannel 34 that it intends to appoint Democrat Rebecca Rathmell.

Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon, Republican Mayor Jared Kraham appointed Phil Strawn to the seat. Strawn was sworn in at the Broome County Clerk’s Office.

In a news release, the City Council stated that they recognize Kraham holds a differing interpretation of the law. They say they welcome resolution of this conflict through the judicial process, with both sides able to present their positions to a judge.

In a statement from Kraham, he says his appointment of Strawn fulfils his legal obligation as Mayor.

“Any attempt by City Council to make a subsequent appointment goes against the legal advice of Corporation Counsel, general counsel for the New York Conference of Mayors and outside counsel for the City. An unlawful appointment could lead to a costly legal dispute, which is not in the interest of taxpayers,” said Kraham.

The City Council says it understands that the judicial resolution of this conflict may take some time, but it will not absorb the focus of the Council’s responsibilities.

