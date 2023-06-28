BROOME COUNTY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak is vowing to continue working hard for the people in a letter acknowledging his defeat in the Republican primary.

Criminal defense attorney Paul Battisti beat Korchak with over 55% of the vote, 4,820 to 3,838.

It’s the second time Battisti has bested Korchak in a GOP primary, having done the same in 2019 by a far closer margin.

However, this time, Korchak does not have a third party line available to him to run in the general election.

Korchak won the office in November 2019 running as a Libertarian.

In his letter, Korchak thanks his family and friends, those who volunteered for his campaign and everyone who voted for him.

And he pledged that his staff would continue to pursue justice with the same zealousness and commitment until he leaves office on December 31st.

Here’s the entire letter:

As the results of the 2023 Primary Election have been compiled, I would like to thank those who supported during my re-election campaign. Specifically, those who volunteered on my committee, those who opened their doors to me along the way, and the voters who ultimately showed their support by coming out to vote, and of course, my family and friends.

As I stated throughout my campaign, a district attorney must have experience, integrity, and honesty. The District Attorney’s Office is not a place for politics.

Today, my team and I have returned to work, representing the victims, their families and protecting our communities with the same zealousness and commitment that we have had since taking office. We will continue to do so until the end of my term.

Again, many thanks, Mike