WIVT/WBNG – The Kopernik Observatory and Science Center is inviting the public out for a night of gazing at planets.

Educator Robert Siegers will explore the topic of dwarf planets.



What constitutes a dwarf planet, where are they located, could any of them harbor life?

The event will begin at 8:30 p.m. tonight, July 22nd.



The doors open at 8 p.m, and if the skies are clear, the domes will be open to view the the night sky through Kopernik’s telescope both before and after the program.

Admission is six dollars for adults, and four dollars for seniors and students.

For those unable to join in person, the program will be streamed on Kopernik’s Friday Night Livestreams channel.

To find it online, go to YouTube and search for Kopernik Observatory.