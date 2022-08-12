Photo from “Bus Stop” – a show put on by the theatre in 2011

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Sunday, August 14 marks exactly 30 years after opening night of KNOW theatre’s first play, Night of the Iguana.

In its early years, the company bounced from venue to venue until it finally landed in the former Binghamton central firehouse building on Carroll Street where it’s been for the past 17 years.

The troupe specializes in provocative, moving, and powerful theatre.

Artistic Director Tim Gleason says that his dramatic art form truly impacts the community.

Gleason says, “I’m drawn to plays that talk about things or look at things that people like to ignore or not talk about but are super important to our lives and if you sit and look at the titled you’ll see that there’s something people can recognize. That is super important and that is why I choose the plays that I choose.”

The theatre is celebrating this weekend at a private gala.

For more information and KNOW theatre’s upcoming season go to knowtheatre.org.