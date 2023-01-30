BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This summer, comedian Kevin James will perform at the Broome County Forum Theatre.

As a stand-up comedian, James began his career on the Long Island comedy scene and eventually worked his way up to a Comedy Center one-hour special.

James is also well-known for his acting, starring in The King of Queens, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Zookeeper, Grown Ups, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, and more.

The show will take place on Friday, June 2nd at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 3rd at 10 a.m.

There will be tickets available for $42, $62, $72, and $102 at ticketmaster.com and the Mirabito Box Office at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.