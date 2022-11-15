TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Community members will have a chance to take home a little piece of history this Thursday at 11 a.m.

On the 17th, The Agency and LeChase Construction will be hosting a “Get-A-Brick” day for those who would like to keep a piece of the Crocker Homestead at the old IBM Country Club.

Each person will be limited to one to two bricks to ensure that there are enough to give out to all who are interested.

The old Crocker Homestead was one of the oldest buildings in Broome County. It was built by one of our area’s earliest European settlers, Ezekiel Crocker and his son Oliver beginning in 1799.

The brick structure was originally used as a tavern and an inn along with the family home.

In 1906, it was purchased by George Fowler, owner of Fowler’s Department Store in downtown Binghamton.

In 1931, it was bought by IBM and expanded into a country club with a golf course on the surrounding farm.

When the country club closed in the 1990’s, a succession of owners stripped most of the valuables from the property and left it unsecure, allowing vandals to come in and do significant damage.

The homestead is now being demolished as The Agency determined that the years of vandalism and neglect made the building beyond the point of salvaging.

The Agency says that when coming to the site, visitors should park in the lower left parking lot of the former country club and use the Barton Avenue street entrance off of Watson Boulevard to access it.

This is an active construction site, so those who come must follow any and all direction provided by the representatives at LeChase.