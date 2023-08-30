BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two iconic classic rock vocalists will be performing at the Forum Theatre to raise money for local cancer patients.

Sock Out Cancer held a news conference this morning at the Forum Theatre in Binghamton to announce details for a benefit concert on October 20th.

Sock Out Cancer is a nonprofit that raises money for families battling cancer.

The benefit concert is called Kansas meets Boston and will feature the voices of John Elefante, the former vocalist from Kansas, and Fran Cosmo, the former singer of Boston.

Security Mutual Life sponsors the event, and CEO Kirk Gravely says that the best way to show your support is to come to the Forum and listen to world class musicians.

CEO of Security Mutual Life Insurance, Kirk Gravely says, “We’re asking each of you to purchase a ticket, come to the concert, and know that besides having a great evening, you’ll also be financially supporting all three foundations, which will distribute the funds raised to assist cancer patients that need help with basic living expenses.”

The funds raised will go directly to three local hospital foundations including UHS, Lourdes, and Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Elefante and Cosmo will be performing alongside the Phillip Myers Band.

Myers was at the press conference and says that the Sock Out Cancer Concert is one of only two public events his band will play each year.

Tickets are $35 apiece and can be found on Ticketmaster, or at the Forum box office.

Or visit SockOutCancer.org/tickets.