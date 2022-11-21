BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton retailer of cannabinoid products is the winner of one of 36 coveted marijuana dispensing licenses awarded by New York State today.

On Point Cannabis, which operates Just Breathe at 75 Court Street, was among those selected in the initial round out of roughly 900 applicants.

The Office of Cannbis Management made the announcement during its meeting today.

On Point Cannabis is owned by Damien Cornwell who has been selling hemp-derived products such as CBD since July of last year.

Cornwell says his mission includes fulfilling the social justice goals of the state legislature’s law legalizing recreational marijuana.

He plans to open up positions in his business for communities of color, those with criminal records and those involved in the legacy marijuana black market.

Cornwell says the next step in the process is for the City of Binghamton to pass legislation authorizing the retail sale of marijuana.

He hopes to be able to sell marijuana at Just Breathe by the first of the year.

The dispensary will sell flower, vapes and edibles.

Cornwell says he’s had incredible support from the community and specifically thanks the Castetter Cannabis Group, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.