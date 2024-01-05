BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The founder of Upstate New York’s first legal marijuana dispensary is taking over an advocacy group that lobbies on behalf of the state’s cannabis industry.

Damien Cornwell, in conjunction with the Broome County Urban League, opened Just Breathe on Court Street in Binghamton last February.

He is now President-Elect of the Cannabis Association of New York, or CANY, which was first established to represent hemp farmers and CBD producers in the state.

It now also represents small, independent marijuana growers, processors and legal retailers in the state.

Cornwell says that while opening up retail licenses to larger businesses will create more competition, the biggest threat to his membership are the illegal pot shops and delivery services.

He says the illicit market must be reined in and bad actors held accountable.

“Unfortunately, those lines were not drawn and adhered to in the very beginning of the market. I think that in 2024, as the President of CANY, we’ll do all we can to make sure all that stuff gets cleaned up so that the market can grow and create much more opportunity for our constituency and the communities that we serve,” said Cornwell.

Just Breathe will celebrate its one-year anniversary on February 10.