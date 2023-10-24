BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Work continues to find a jury for the rape trial of the owners of the former Colonial restaurant in Binghamton.

Day two of jury selection took place today as another pool of potential jurors were brought in for questioning.

Yesterday, 6 of the 12 jurors were seated.

Ron Kweller and Jordan Rindgen are on trial for the alleged rape of a 21-year-old woman in November 2021. Public outrage over the allegations lead to the closing of the Colonial as well as its sister restaurant Dos Rios. Both men maintain their innocence.

Potential jurors were asked standard questions about their careers, family status, history serving on a jury, military experience and whether they themselves had ever been a victim of a crime. They were also asked if they’d ever operated a restaurant or bar, had frequented either The Colonial or Dos Rios or knew the defendants or the lawyers in the case.

Many potential jurors said they were at least familiar with Kweller’s attorney Paul Battisti, as he is the current Republican candidate for District Attorney.