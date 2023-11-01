BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Junior League of Binghamton organized and donated one thousand bags filled with essential items for those experiencing homelessness.

The Junior League held a news conference at Outreach Ministries in Saint Cyril’s Church to make the donation.

The bags contain items such as toothpaste, soap, deodorant, socks, gloves, hand warmers, and much more.

Plus, toilet paper, bottled water, and feminine hygiene products will be donated in bulk.

Outreach Ministries is an organization that serves the less fortunate by providing groceries, clothing and connecting people with services.

The director, Barbara Donnelly says that food insecurity continues to get worse and since prices continue to rise, donations have slowed.

Director of Outreach Ministries, Barbara Donnelly says, “These type of supplies are stuff that you cannot buy on SNAP. Anything taxable you cannot buy. So, they cannot buy deodorant, shampoo. So, all of these lovely things they donated are going to be like gold to these people cause they can’t buy them.”

Donnelly says that every day, Outreach Ministries hands out 4,500 pounds of food.

All of the one thousand bags were donated by Molina Healthcare.

Donnelly says that anyone in need of food or clothing can come to Saint Cyril Church. They do not require ID.