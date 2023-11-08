HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The most wonderful time of the year has arrived at Animal Adventure Park.

Zoo goers can once again visit a few hundred of their favorite animal friends while checking out over one and a half million lights as Jungle Bells returns to the park tomorrow.

From November 9 to December 30, Animal Adventure will be home to the Southern Tier’s largest holiday lights display. This year, the event is said to be bigger than ever before with appearances from Santa, his reindeer, and the Grinch as well as a new Under the Sea area, an illuminated butterfly garden, and more.

Owner of Animal Adventure Park Jordan Patch says he can’t wait for the community to experience the display.

“It was my sincere hope when Jungle Bells began that it would become a seasonal tradition for local families, and I’m so happy that it has, mine included! Each year, we look for new, creative ways to provide our guests with an experience that’s bigger, better, and brighter than the year before,” said Patch.

Guests can visit Santa in his heated workshop from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays or test their luck with the rottenest resident of Whoville as the Grinch joins the park every Saturday in December. Hot cocoa and hot, fresh mini donuts will be available for those looking for a holiday treat. Exclusive, private animal encounters will also be available during Jungle Bells.

Jungle Bells will operate every Thursday through Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. with special extra evenings on November 22, December 26, and December 27. A one-night-only drive-thru experience will also be offered on December 20 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Jungle Bells will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

For more detailed information, visit theanimaladventurepark.com.

Animal Adventure Park is located at 85 Martin Hill Road in Harpursville.