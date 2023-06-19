BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On this day, back in 1865, the last enslaved people in Texas received the news that they had been freed.

President Lincoln had already signed the Emancipation Proclamation, but it took two and a half years for that news to reach the enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas.

Families coming to the Discovery Center are playing Juneteenth Bingo with various symbols and photos hidden around the building associated with freedom, and the holiday.

Diane Ramnarine-Singh is the current Worthy Matron with the Order of Eastern Stars, and says that Juneteenth doesn’t celebrate race, it celebrates freedom.

Ramnarine-Singh says, “It is a black holiday, but it is about freedom. And Freedom comes in every race. Everybody struggled, I don’t care what country you’ve been from or what country you’re still in, it’s about everyone realizing we all need to be free and equal.”She has been asking the kids big questions, such as, if you had the chance to make everybody equal, would you do it?

She says a majority of them react like a deer in headlights, cause they’ve never been asked such a question before.

Cynthia Kirk Barreiro is the President of the Broome Tioga NAACP and agrees that for Juneteenth to keep growing, educating the youth is a good start.

Kirk Barreiro says, “I mean, its been 157 years but its a brand new thing to many many people. And adults as well as the children. And when the children learn about it, then they can talk to their family’s and friends about it.”

Throughout the center were various crafts like creating the Freedom Flag, wristbands, windsocks, and party poppers.

At noon, everyone was invited to join in the parade around the building.

Another member of the Eastern Stars, Leslie Dekar hopes that people can accept and remember the past to make a better future.

“We try and bury history that we don’t like in the United States. I just think its very very important, not only the young one’s, but the parents too to come around. They can understand. When you understand, you’re not ignorant anymore and maybe we can get rid of the racism.”

Over 20 states throughout the country do not recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday.