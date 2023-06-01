BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The City of Binghamton raised a flag over City Hall this morning commemorating an insurance agency’s commitment to the community.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined representatives from Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York to proclaim the week of June 5th, Security Mutual Week in the City.

Additionally, state and Broome County representatives presented resolutions, proclaiming that June 4th is Sock Out Cancer Day throughout the state of New York.

Sock Out Cancer is a nonprofit, focused on raising awareness and funds for families fighting cancer.

The associate director of development for the American Cancer Society, Jamie Kane was in attendance and says, that in the coming weeks, you will hear more about upcoming collaborations between the American Cancer Society and Sock Out Cancer.

Kane says, “Fighting cancer is hard enough, trying to figure out where to stay, how to get to treatment, those things, we need help to solve. And we need to work together on those. Cancer is such a big issue, one organization cannot solve it itself.”

You will see Security Mutual Flags on lampposts downtown, plus you will see Security Mutual employees out and about throughout June.

Including the Day of Action on June 9th at the American Red Cross, and the Corporate Challenge at the YMCA on June 15th.

Sock Out Cancer will have a table at the Dick’s Open at En-Joie Golf Course which takes place June 19th through the 25th.