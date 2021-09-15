June 15 weather forecast: Sunny, warm day gives way to stormy afternoon/evening

(Wednesday, September 15, 2021) Showers and storms continue Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Some storms could be on the strong to severe side later in the day.

Drier and warmer weather returns at the end of the week and over the weekend.

A cold front moves east across the area Wednesday and will bring more showers and storms our way.

Temperatures will top off in the 70s the first half of the day.

After the front passes the temperatures will drop back into the 60s later in the evening.

During the cold front Wednesday afternoon and evening, we are at risk for more severe weather.

Be on the lookout for heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail through sunset and the early part of the night.

Eventually by Thursday morning drier air will win out for the most part.

The end of the week is not rainy, but it is probably not going to be 100% dry either since the front that is scheduled to come through Wednesday will linger just to our south and east.

High pressure to our north generally keeps most of that rain away and will allow the temperatures to gradually warm up as the week goes on.

It won’t feel like Fall, that’s for sure!

Wednesday: Warm and a bit humid. Showers and thunderstorms move through in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe again.. High near 80.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms gradually taper off. The sky gradually clears too. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind: NW then becoming calm..

Thursday: Sun and clouds. A spotty afternoon shower is possible. High upper 70s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Chance of afternoon showers. High upper 70s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Warm. Chance of afternoon showers. Highs around 80.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Warm. Highs around 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High low 80s.