VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Defy Trampoline Park in Vestal held a private event so people with autism had the entire place to themselves.

The organizations, Advocates for Autism and the Vestal Elks Lodge sponsored the second annual Jump for Autism event.

The event is a free, sensory friendly atmosphere with low sound and low lighting.

People were jumping on trampolines, dunking on the basketball hoops, traversing the Ninja Warrior course, and playing in the foam pits.

The president of Advocates for Autism, Sally Colletti says what better day to promote inclusivity and civil rights for all than on Martin Luther King Junior Day.

President of Advocates for Autism, Sally Colletti says, “This is a place where they can just come in and be themselves. And really, it’s the parents. The parents that really need a place to go where they know it’s just us, we can talk to each other, and we know that our kid isn’t being judged by anyone else.”

The event sold out, with over 120 individuals with autism participating in the event.

Colletti says that families and siblings of those with autism are welcomed as well.

She says that for those with autism, it can be difficult for their siblings to connect with them, but this event levels the playing field and welcomes everyone.