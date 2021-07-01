July 1 weather forecast: Muggy and unsettled, more showers and storms on the way

(Thursday, July 1, 2021) We’re not as hot, but our weather stays a little unsettled with more scattered shoes and thunderstorms. Things gradually improve heading into the holiday weekend.

A cold front moved through Wednesday night and has cooled us off for the rest of the week, but it remains a bit muggy Thursday.

The front is close enough to our south to keep our weather a little humid with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. 

High temperatures cool back into the upper 60s to mid-70s Thursday and Friday which will feel cool compared to what we’ve felt this week so far! 

The holiday weekend still looks a bit unsettled at times, especially Saturday, but there should be a decent amount of dry time too, especially Sunday, the 4th.

Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday, and low to mid 70s on the 4th which may be a little cool for those that have pool/beach plans this weekend, but all in all it looks pretty comfy.

We will likely be warming back up heading into the first part of next week.

Thursday: Occasional showers likely and possibly a storm or two too. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday Night: A few showers and cooler within a few degrees of 60. Wind: NW 2-6 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a bit cool with occasional showers and a storm or two. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Chance of scattered showers/storm. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday (July 4th): Clouds and sun with a few spotty showers possibly popping up. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Monday: Some sun, warmer and muggier. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Breezy, very warm and muggy with sun/clouds and a chance of a few shower/storm or two. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: A few showers and storms possible with highs in the 80s

