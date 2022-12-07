BROOME COUNTY, NY – A State Supreme Court Judge has rebuked the Republican-controlled Broome County Legislature and tossed out the gerrymandered districts that were just used in last month’s election.

Judge Joe McBride’s decision does not impact the outcome of November’s election, in which the GOP maintained its majority.



McBride invalidated the map because it violated two stipulations of recent New York State law that requires the variation in population between the largest district and the smallest district be no greater than 5%.



Broome’s map had a 5.35% variation.



The other issue was the division of the Town of Maine among 3 legislative districts.

The law calls for municipalities of that size to be kept whole.



McBride ruled that the argument that Maine had previously been subdivided was irrelevant.



The judge ordered the legislature to immediately begin the process of drawing a new map that conforms with the law.



NewsChannel 34 reached out to Legislature Chairman Dan Reynolds for comment and is awaiting a reply.