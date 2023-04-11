ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, Democrat Josh Riley has announced that he is again running for Congress in New York’s 19th Congressional District for the 2024 election.

In 2022, Riley lost the congressional seat to Republican Marc Molinaro by just under 5,000 votes.

“Upstate New Yorkers are nothing if not resilient,” said Riley. “When the world faces big challenges, we always rise to meet them. I’m running for Congress because I believe this is a Valley of Opportunity, and we deserve a politics that serves hard-working Upstate New Yorkers, not deep-pocketed special interests. That’s why I’ll always protect Social Security, defend a woman’s right to choose, and fight to strengthen the Middle Class, and it’s why I’ll never take a penny of corporate PAC money.”

NY-19 includes the entirety of Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Delaware, Greene, Sullivan, and Columbia Counties, while partially including Ulster and Otsego Counties.

According to Riley’s camp, New York’s 19th District is poised to be one of the handful of districts that will determine House control.

Riley is expected to face Marc Molinaro again in 2024.

In response, Molinaro said he will make a formal campaign announcement on his own timeline, and announcements from Riley or other candidates won’t change that.

“I’m less than 100 days into my term. I’m focused on delivering bipartisan results for Upstate New York. I will run on this record if my opponent is Josh Riley, Daniel Butterman, or someone who has yet to announce.”





