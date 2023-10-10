(WIVT/WBGH) – The Raymond Corporation is celebrating National Manufacturing Day by inviting students and teachers into the facility for a virtual tour.

Raymond is hosting its 9th annual Manufacturing Day event through October 27th.

The virtual program is meant to showcase jobs in manufacturing, and what students can do to prepare for the workforce.

The event is a self-guided interactive experience open to middle and high school students and is available online until the 27th.

Some of the programs include a virtual tour of Raymond’s facility, highlighting the four core disciplines, fabrication, welding, paint, and assembly.

Plus, testimonials from Raymond employees, and detailing recent advancements in manufacturing technology.

The Vice President of Operations at Raymond, Tony Topencik says, “Gives them insights into our industry, and some of the technological advancements that have taken place in manufacturing. But also gives them information from the associates that work here. From associates that work in manufacturing, all the way up to technicians and leadership team that work here.”

The Vice President of Operations, Tony Topencik says that Raymond currently has 200 job openings in manufacturing.

He says one of the best things about a virtual event is that people can join from around the globe.

To register for the event, visit RaymondCorp.com/ManufacturingDayRegistration.