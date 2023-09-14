JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) With our area’s second Chipotle opening Thursday at the Oakdale Commons, a second Panera Bread is not far behind.

Panera announced that its location in Johnson City will open on Friday September 22nd.



Like Chipotle, it already has an eatery on the Vestal Parkway.



The bakery cafe will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.



The chain says it will feature a patio, comfortable dining room, drive through, online ordering, delivery and local fundraising options.



On opening day, the first 100 customers will receive a free year subscription to Panera’s unlimited sip club, giving them free coffee and self-serve drinks for a year.