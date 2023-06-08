BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – There will be a Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) Public Workshop on Tuesday June 13th at 6:00 PM, at the Decker School of Nursing/Health Sciences building.

Members of the community are invited to come and learn about the DRI in Johnson City. The initiative transforms downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers that offer a high quality of life and are magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, and economic and housing diversity.

The announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul in February 2023 meant that Johnson City won the sixth round of DRI funding awarding the village $10,000,000. The village of Johnson City is inviting everyone to give their thoughts on how the money should be invested back into the community.

The event will be on Tuesday, June 13th, from 6-8 p.m. at the Decker School of Nursing/Health Sciences located at 48 Corliss Avenue in Johnson City. The meeting will be open to the public. For more information about the initiative follow the link: http://www.drijc.org/.